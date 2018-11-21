'The Romanoffs' Sneak Peek: Goodbyes Are Hard in the Final Installment (VIDEO)

The eighth and final episode of Amazon Prime Video's anthology series, The Romanoffs, drops on Friday, November 23 and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

As with all of its previous episodes, not much is known about the plot of "The One That Holds Everything," except it's described as "a story that circles the globe, a man tries to escape a family curse."

The installment also features Hugh Skinner, Adèle Anderson, Hera Hilmar, Ben Miles and JJ Feild. In this clip, Skinner's character Simon attempts to say goodbye to his dying father. And from what we can gather, their relationship is strained, to say the least.

Watch below:

