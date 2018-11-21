Megyn Kelly & NBC Nearing Multi-Million Dollar Contract Settlement

Megyn Kelly and NBC News are reportedly close to finalizing her exit deal from the network.

The embattled anchor was in the midst of her three-year contract when she was fired after defending blackface on Halloween during a segment on her morning show. She will reportedly be paid out $30 million, according to Page Six.

The current negotiations, which are on hold because of the holiday, concern the specifics of her non-compete clause and non-disclosure agreements, something NBC is pushing for.

“Everyone wants this to be over — both Megyn and NBC — and Comcast has the money to pay off Megyn,” a source told Page Six. “We thought this would be a done deal a few weeks ago.”

Kelly signed a $69 million deal in 2017 when she joined the Peacock Network after leaving Fox News.

Since Kelly's departure, the 9am slot has been taken over by a rotating group of NBC anchors including Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Natalie Morales, and Craig Melvin.

