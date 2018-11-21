NFL Thanksgiving 2018 TV Schedule & Preview

The table is set for a full feast of NFL divisional rivalry games on Thanksgiving Day, November 22.

First up on CBS (12:30/11:30am c) is a matchup of old-school NFC North foes as Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack looks to stuff Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in Detroit’s traditional Thanksgiving home game. The Bears (7-3) are coming off a big win over the Minnesota Vikings that solidified their place atop the NFC North standings. The Bears and Lions (4-6) played just two weeks ago, with the Bears coming out on top with a 34-22 victory in Week 10.

NFL Regular Season Schedule 2018 Week by week NFL matchups for the 2018 season

Then on Fox (4:30/3:30c), the Dallas Cowboys (5-5) host their annual holiday game as running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys take on their NFC East rivals, the Washington Redskins. The Redskins (6-4) will be without quarterback Alex Smith, who suffered a season-ending broken leg in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Smith's replacement is Colt McCoy, who will start his first game since 2014. The Skins eked out a 20-17 win over the Cowboys in Week 7 after Dallas kicker Brett Maher bounced a 52-yard field goal off the left upright that would’ve tied the game with three seconds left.

6 Biggest NFL Games to Watch This Season With matchups like the Patriots versus Green Bay Packers and more.

Finally, in primetime on NBC (8:20/7:20c), expect a shootout as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan duels with Saints quarterback Drew Brees in New Orleans. The Saints beat the Falcons 43-37 in overtime when the NFC South foes met in Week 3. Brees threw for three touchdowns, ran for two more (including the game-winner) and surpassed Brett Favre for the most pass completions in NFL history. Saints fans have much to be thankful for this season: Coming off a 48-7 blowout win over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Saints (9-1) should soon have the NFC South title in hand.

We're thankful to bring you this fierce NFC South rivalry between the @AtlantaFalcons & @Saints on Thursday Night! pic.twitter.com/a30bNQriJ8 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 19, 2018

Thanksgiving 2018 NFL Games — Thursday, Nov. 22

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30/11:30am c, CBS

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30/3:30c, Fox

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 8:20/7:20c, NBC