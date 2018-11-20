Kasie in the Field on 'NCIS,' Another 'Conners' Bombshell, 'Frontline' Investigates 'New American Nazis'

A critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

NCIS (8/7c, CBS): One of the more thankless jobs in TV is being asked to replace a beloved cast member of TV’s top-rated procedural. But Diona Reasonover, whose upbeat character of Kasie Hines took over as the team’s forensic specialist after Pauley Perrette’s Abby left at the end of last season, doesn’t seem all that fazed — and is finally going out in the field for the first time, accompanying Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) to process evidence while Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and McGee (Sean Murray) head to Afghanistan. We know Kasie is a brianiac, but now that she’s out of the lab, we’ll find out what gives her the creeps.

The Conners (8/7c, ABC): The season opened in the wake of mama bear Roseanne’s death. Now ABC is teasing more “life-changing news” for the Conners, “when a member of the family makes an announcement that no one saw coming.” Apparently it isn’t Becky (Lecy Goranson) announcing her sobriety, as Dan (John Goodman) remains suspicious that she isn’t sticking to her deal regarding her drinking.

Frontline: Documenting Hate: New American Nazis (9/8c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): TV’s top investigative news program teams again with ProPublica in a follow-up to last August’s Documenting Hate: Charlottesville (which repeats at 10/9c in many markets). The new report digs deeper into white supremacy movements in the U.S., including the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, which has actively recruited inside the U.S. military. As the deadly anti-Semitic attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh tragically demonstrated, the issue remains as timely and disturbing as ever.

Inside Tuesday TV: We may get more insight into Miguel (Jon Huertas), Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) present-day husband and Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) longtime BFF, when he spends Thanksgiving with the family in a holiday flashback episode of NBC’s This Is Us (9/8c)… Anna Deavere Smith returns to ABC’s black-ish (9/8c) as Bow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) mom, Alicia, paying her first visit since the death of her husband, prompting Bow to throw a party to lessen the widow’s grief… Dan Rather talks music with blues guitar legend Buddy Guy on AXS TV’s The Big Interview (9/8c)… Streaming premieres on Netflix include the cooking competition series The Final Table, featuring 12 teams of two chefs preparing signature dishes of international cuisine, and Motown Magic, a family-friendly animated series set to re-imagined covers of classic Motown songs.