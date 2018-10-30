‘The Conners’: All of the Series’ Guest Stars (So Far) (PHOTOS)

West’s Crystal remained in the mix for the spinoff premiere. The family friend served as a pillar of support in a time of grief.

Pickens Jr. dutifully resumed his role as Dan’s pal Chuck. In the series premiere, the pair share a drink at the local bar.

She returned in the premiere episode as Beverly Harris — Jackie and Rosanne’s mother. Despite her grief over the loss of a daughter, Beverly is still cracking jokes.

Long’s nameless character meets Darlene on a night out at the bar. Will he stick around as a love interest for the single mom?

The actress took on the role of Blue — David’s new free loving girlfriend. Of course, she’s the complete opposite of the sarcastic Darlene.

Returning as David, Galecki’s character makes an effort to be a more present father despite the pitfalls that may befall Darlene because of it.

Joining the show during the Halloween episode, his character is a friend of Aunt Jackie’s.

The actress appeared in the series premiere episode as Marcy Bellinger, the woman who had lent Roseanne (Barr) her pills, which contributed to the matriarch’s overdose.

Since The Conners‘ premiere on October 16, the series has feautred a slew of famous faces and familiar characters in guest roles, and the list continues to grow.

From returning characters such as Johnny Galecki‘s David to newbie Mary Steenburgen — there are plenty of stars to keep tabs on as the young series progresses.

All of the additions seem to pose the question: Who will pop up next? With Dan (John Goodman), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), D.J. (Michael Fishman), and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) in the mix, there are plenty of opportunities for more guest spots.

The Conners, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC