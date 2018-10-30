‘The Conners’: All of the Series’ Guest Stars (So Far) (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
1 Comment
THE CONNERS - ABC's
ABC/Robert Trachtenberg
MARY STEENBURGEN, JOHN GOODMAN
ABC/Eric McCandless

Mary Steenburgen

The actress appeared in the series premiere episode as Marcy Bellinger, the woman who had lent Roseanne (Barr) her pills, which contributed to the matriarch’s overdose.

JOHN GOODMAN, MATTHEW BRODERICK, LAURIE METCALF
ABC/Eric McCandless

Matthew Broderick

Joining the show during the Halloween episode, his character is a friend of Aunt Jackie’s.

The-Conners-Guest-Stars-johnny-galecki
ABC/Hulu

Johnny Galecki

Returning as David, Galecki’s character makes an effort to be a more present father despite the pitfalls that may befall Darlene because of it.

JULIETTE LEWIS, SARA GILBERT, EMMA KENNEY
ABC/Eric McCandless

Juliette Lewis

The actress took on the role of Blue — David’s new free loving girlfriend. Of course, she’s the complete opposite of the sarcastic Darlene.

JUSTIN LONG, SARA GILBERT
ABC/Eric McCandless

Justin Long

Long’s nameless character meets Darlene on a night out at the bar. Will he stick around as a love interest for the single mom?

LECY GORANSON, ESTELLE PARSONS
ABC/Eric McCandless

Estelle Parsons

She returned in the premiere episode as Beverly Harris — Jackie and Rosanne’s mother. Despite her grief over the loss of a daughter, Beverly is still cracking jokes.

MARQUES RAY, JAMES PICKENS JR., JOHN GOODMAN
ABC/Eric McCandless

James Pickens Jr.

Pickens Jr. dutifully resumed his role as Dan’s pal Chuck. In the series premiere, the pair share a drink at the local bar.

NATALIE WEST, MAYA LYNNE ROBINSON
ABC/Eric McCandless

Natalie West

West’s Crystal remained in the mix for the spinoff premiere. The family friend served as a pillar of support in a time of grief.

Since The Conners‘ premiere on October 16, the series has feautred a slew of famous faces and familiar characters in guest roles, and the list continues to grow.

From returning characters such as Johnny Galecki‘s David to newbie Mary Steenburgen — there are plenty of stars to keep tabs on as the young series progresses.

All of the additions seem to pose the question: Who will pop up next? With Dan (John Goodman), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), D.J. (Michael Fishman), and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) in the mix, there are plenty of opportunities for more guest spots.

We’re taking a look at who have appeared as guest stars in the show so far. Click through the images above to learn who they played and more.

The Conners, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC

The Conners - ABC

The Conners where to stream

The Conners

