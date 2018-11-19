Ashton Kutcher & Elisha Cuthbert Announce 'The Ranch' Return on '13 Stories' (VIDEO)

Welcome back to The Ranch.

The Netflix series returns for the second half of its third season on Friday, December 7, with 10 new episodes. The news was confirmed by two of the show's stars, Ashton Kutcher and Elisha Cuthbert, while they jogged up 13 flights of stairs at Netflix's offices in Hollywood for the 13 Stories Facebook Watch series.

Sam Elliott is confirmed to return as a serious regular along with Dax Shepard who was added as recurring character in the middle of the third season. Shepard replaces previous co-lead Danny Masterson.

Also back is Debra Winger as Colt's (Kutcher) mom. She hinted at her return while on Watch What Happens Live recently, teasing, “I may or may not be in them," about the new episodes.

The series follows Colt who returns home to help run his family's Colorado ranch after his career as a semi-pro football player declines. The show has already been renewed for a 20-episode fourth season ahead of Season 3B's return.

Watch the full 13 Stories episode below and tune in for the new season of The Ranch early next month!

The Ranch, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Friday, December 7, Netflix