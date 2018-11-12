When Will We See Kensi & Deeks' Wedding on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

It's a question that every NCIS: Los Angeles fan has had since Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) became engaged: When are they tying the knot?!

In Season 9, the couple hit a little bump in the road over their career paths — Kensi wanted to stay working in the field, while Deeks wanted to start settling down and think about having a family. Of course, after the Mexico mission that put their lives at risk, they wised up and realized what was most important: supporting one another.

Now in the midst of Season 10, fans are still waiting patiently for the long-awaited nuptials and wedding bells could ring sooner rather than later. When word first broke that the two would walk down the aisle — even before the proposal! — executive producer R. Scott Gemmill gave a hint at when that episode could air.

"We are excited to finally see that happen this year, probably after Christmas," he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "A meme that developed between Kensi and Deeks, where he said she smells like sunshine and gunpowder. Their wedding will be a perfect example of that."

So based on Gemmill's comments, fans should expect a wedding episode in, perhaps, early 2019? What a way to kick off a new year, right?

Of course, you can't have a wedding without the proper preparations, so hopefully fans are treated to a little more Kensi-Deeks wedding planning, something they've brought up this season but haven't really spent much time on. Even so, in the episode "The Prince," the couple did go back and forth about a date, finally solidifying some of their plans.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS