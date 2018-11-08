Terry O'Quinn Teases What's to Come in 'Patriot' Season 2 (VIDEO)

Patriot's second season drops on Amazon Friday, and Terry O'Quinn is back as intelligence officer Tom Tavner.

The actor sat down with senior writer Damian Holbrook to discuss what fans can expect from the new episodes. "The whole thing is the pursuit of this money that went missing," he teased.

In Season 1, Tavner's son, U.S. intelligence officer John Tavner (Michael Dorman), lost 11 million euros and his chances of influencing Iran’s presidential election. So now, in Season 2, Tom steps in and makes arrangements for the assassination of a pro-nuclear candidate and John is vital to the operation.

O'Quinn also spoke about how the whole season was shot in Paris and how Debra Winger came on board to play Tom's ex-wife and John's mother. "She just brings more complications to the show," he joked.

Watch the full interview below:

Patriot, Season 2 Premieres, Friday, Nov. 9, Amazon Prime Video