TNT Cancels 'Good Behavior' After 2 Seasons — Check Out an Unseen Bonus Scene

Good Behavior creator/executive producer Chad Hodge just announced on social media the TNT series will not be picked up for a third season.

"With a heavy heart I have to let you know that Good Behavior will not return for a third season on TNT," he wrote. "I’ve always said I could write about Letty and Javier for 500 episodes. Their relationship and place in the world live on the edge of something unique and beautiful and I’m more proud of creating their story than anything in my TV career thus far."

The series starred Downton Abbey alum Michelle Dockery as Letty Raines and Juan Diego Botto as her love interest, Javier. The show followed Letty's dangerous life as a con artist and thief.

Good Behavior never found a strong viewership — its live + same day ratings were low, according to Deadline — despite being based on the book series by Blake Crouch.

Also not returning to TNT is The Librarians, which ran for four seasons, and The Last Ship, which is ending its run after five seasons in a series finale airing this Sunday, Nov. 11.