Michael Weatherly Clears Up Confusion Over Dr. Phil-'Bull' Connection (VIDEO)

We're already in the third season of the CBS drama Bull, and yet there's still some confusion around the series' origins.

When the legal procedural debuted in 2016, there was buzz that Michael Weatherly's titular character was inspired by famed TV psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw. As viewers know, Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) helps lawyers choose juries in attempt to reach their desired verdict.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Weatherly finally put a rest to the debate over the connection between Dr. Bull and Dr. Phil.

"One of the fundamental misconceptions of the show... was that it was some sort of biography, you know, there is no aspect of biography," Weatherly stated. "What is very true and Phil McGraw helps with a lot is the trial science and the analysis of how to best move forward in a jury trial. So, how do you prep your witnesses, how do you select or deselect a jury, and that process is fascinating."

It's certainly a skill Weatherly wishes he had for real — the actor joked that Bull couldn't be biographical to McGraw saying he's "maybe the wrong guy" since "I don't think I'm that smart."

While he may not think himself worthy of playing the real-life Dr. Phil, the pair do work together occasionally as McGraw serves as an executive producer of the series. Either way, it's nice to have the mystery solved.

To see the interview with Weatherly, check out the video below, and don't forget to tune in Mondays on CBS.

Bull, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS