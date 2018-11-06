'Hawaii Five-0' Celebrates 200 Episodes by Going Back in Time to the '40s (VIDEO)

"Generally, when people shoot at you outside your office, it means you're onto something."

That's what Danno (Scott Caan) — playing 1941's "Milton Cooper" — tells Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) in Hawaii Five-0's milestone (and time-traveling!) 200th episode on Friday, November 9.

In "Pua a'e la ka uwahi o ka moe," Hawaiian for "The Smoke Seen in the Dream Now Rises," an old associate of McGarrett's grandfather drops off a briefcase containing a bit of a mystery that began in 1932.

After that, McGarrett goes back in time to deduce how the case could have been solved back then.

Also in this episode, Meaghan Rath sings and Ian Anthony Dale fulfills a lifelong dream of wearing a mustache as the Hawaii Five-0 cast appears as characters from the '40s. Sounds like a fun way to celebrate 200 episodes!

Check out a preview for the episode below.

Hawaii Five-0, Friday, November 9, 9/8c, CBS