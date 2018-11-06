'Hawaii Five-0' Celebrates 200 Episodes by Going Back in Time to the '40s (VIDEO)

Christina Gables
Karen Neal/CBS

"Generally, when people shoot at you outside your office, it means you're onto something."

That's what Danno (Scott Caan) — playing 1941's "Milton Cooper" — tells Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) in Hawaii Five-0's milestone (and time-traveling!) 200th episode on Friday, November 9.

Plus, it's also the series' 200th episode.

In "Pua a'e la ka uwahi o ka moe," Hawaiian for "The Smoke Seen in the Dream Now Rises," an old associate of McGarrett's grandfather drops off a briefcase containing a bit of a mystery that began in 1932.

After that, McGarrett goes back in time to deduce how the case could have been solved back then.

Photo: Karen Neal/CBS

Also in this episode, Meaghan Rath sings and Ian Anthony Dale fulfills a lifelong dream of wearing a mustache as the Hawaii Five-0 cast appears as characters from the '40s. Sounds like a fun way to celebrate 200 episodes!

Check out a preview for the episode below.

Hawaii Five-0, Friday, November 9, 9/8c, CBS 

