TV News Roundup: Syfy Intros 'Deadly Class', Farewell to 'You're The Worst' & More (VIDEOS)

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW MONDAY TV NEWS:

Join the Deadly Class

Set to debut Wednesday, January 16 on Syfy, Deadly Class is an iteration of the best-selling 2014 graphic novel of the same title by Rick Remender and Wes Craig. The series takes place in the '80s and follows Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen recruited into Kings Dominion — a private school for the world's top crime families and their offspring. The show also stars Benedict Wong, Lana Condor, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Luke Tennie, and Michel Duval.

You're The Worst's Final Hoorah

The final season of FX's You're The Worst is upon fans and the newly-released teaser trailer updates viewers once more on the twisted love story of Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash). The pair reveal plans to elope, gift cars with big red bows, and more in the clip that's just over a minute long. The fifth and final season debuts Wednesday, January 3.

Anika Noni Rose Goes Beast Mode



Actress and singer Anika Noni Rose has joined the TNT pilot series Beast Mode, inspired by the life of legendary boxing trainer Ann Wolfe, Deadline reports. The episode will be directed by Pose's Tina Mabry and written and executive produced by David Schneiderman. Wolfe will also produce the series, which focuses on Marsha Blackstone (Rose) who saves herself and her kids from poverty and abuse through her talent for boxing and, later, training. But will her tough approach to training be her undoing? If picked up to series, viewers may have the chance to find out.

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune Extend Their Stay

Just days after Sony TV revealed its renewed contracts with Alex Trebek, Pat Sajak, and Vanna White, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have been renewed through 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This deal extends the shows beyond their current deals for three more additional seasons. Those extensions will bring Wheel of Fortune through its 40th season and Jeopardy! its 39th.