'You're the Worst' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season

(L-R): Chris Geere as Jimmy, Aya Cash as Gretchen, Kether Donohue as Lindsay, Desmin Borges as Edgar in the "Odysseus" episode of You're the Worst

Break out the trash juice: FXX has renewed You're the Worst for a fifth and final season, the network announced on Wednesday.

“[Series creator] Stephen Falk has been an extraordinary creative partner to work with over the past four years, and it is in that spirit that we came to the mutual decision to end You’re the Worst with its fifth season,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions in a statement.

"Stephen’s singular vision for the series has been its guiding force from the start and our decision, while difficult, will allow the series to end on its own terms and in a way most satisfying to its devoted fans. We want to thank Stephen, the cast and the crew for everything they’ve done to make You’re the Worst one of the best comedies on TV.”

“Making You’re The Worst has been an incredible experience and FX Networks have been dream partners,” said Falk. “I am thankful to have the opportunity to be thoroughly judged whether or not we ‘stick the landing’—which is a thing people say now that stupid Breaking Bad had to end so damn perfectly.”

The two-part fourth season finale airs Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 10/9c, as Gretchen (Aya Cash) and Jimmy (Chris Geere) deal with the fallout of their quasi-reunion (due to the Thanksgiving holiday next week, the final two episodes of Season 4 will air back-to-back on Nov. 15).

You're the Worst Season 5 will air in 2018.