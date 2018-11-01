'The Brady Bunch' Cast Reunites at Their Iconic TV Family Home for HGTV Series

Here's the story... of one of the most epic cast reunions ever!

Six original Brady Brunch cast members have returned to the iconic TV home they all shared on the sitcom for the first time in almost 15 years! The reason? To celebrate HGTV's new renovation series, A Very Brady Renovation.

And yes, you guessed it, the network is doing a full-scale overhaul on the dated but classic '70s home.

TV siblings Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) met up with Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers), Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine (Good Bones), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip) for an "on-camera walk-through of the home."

“What’s so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers’ childhoods,” said Loren Ruch, senior vice president, HGTV Programming and Partnerships. “It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick and mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane.”

The special will also feature a few other celebrity guests and is scheduled to premiere in September 2019.

The Brady Bunch ran for five seasons from September 26, 1969 to March 8, 1974 on ABC.

A Very Brady Renovation, September 2019, HGTV