'A Prayer for Mr. T' Thanksgiving Special: Bryan Cranston Ruffles Some Feathers

Sorry, Food Network, but the juiciest Thanksgiving feast is being served up by this stop-motion superhero comedy.

In this stand-alone special, “A Prayer for Mr. T,” we learn that aging crime fighter Titanium Rex (voiced by Bryan Cranston) and evil foe Dr. Devizo (Chris Pine) have been engaged in a long-running “battle of the bird,” as Cranston puts it.

“You know, men love to compete when it comes to baking and cooking turkey,” jokes Cranston. “So every year we try to outdo each other, [but] this year, things get a little out of hand. I shouldn’t say a little out of hand — it goes to gargantuan sizes.”

Literally. Cranston hints that one chef’s recipe includes an illegal ingredient that dramatically plumps up the poultry. “There are chemicals that play an important part of this story,” says Cranston. And you know that is gonna ruffle some feathers!

A Prayer for Mr. T: The SuperMansion Thanksgiving Special, Special Premiere, Thursday, Nov. 15, Sony Crackle

