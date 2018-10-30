Mariah Carey Joins 'The Voice' & 4 More Great Moments From Knockouts

It's the knockout leg of The Voice's competition, and the show is recruiting even more star power beyond its coaches.

Mariah Carey joined the show to serve as a mentor to the singers as they entered the rigorous leg of the competition. The singers battled head to head with some being knocked out of the competition while some were saved by coaches.

There were tears, triumphs and plenty of entertainment at hand in the October 29 episode so we're taking a look at some of those great moments below. And don't miss out on more awesome performances as the season progresses.

MacKenzie Thomas Makes Mariah Carey Cry

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! @MariahCarey is in TEARS and you will be too. 🗣😭 See what performance is getting MC in her feels TONIGHT. 👏💯 pic.twitter.com/lteaGNwG5h — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 29, 2018

The songstress was overcome during MacKenzie Thomas' rehearsal of "How Deep Is Your Love." Carey also called the young singer "genuine," in one of the episode's sweetest moments.

When Kelly Gave Blake a Big Hug for Saving Natasia GreyCloud

Anytime a coach has to pick a battle winner, they're torn and Kelly Clarkson was really thrown as she had to pick between three of her team members rather than the usual two. Ultimately Blake Shelton saved her third team member for himself when she was mere moments away from being sent home packing.

Zaxai's Rendition of Smokey Robinson's "Cruisin'"

By far one of the most impressive performances of the night, he edged out teammate Natasia GreyCloud when Kelly had to pick two of her three contestants to move forward.

Adam Saves RADHA to Stay on His Team

In a first for the night, Adam Levine saved his second contestant for his own team because he just couldn't part ways. The move served as inpiration for the final moments of the episode as well.

SandyRedd's Save by Jennifer

With two powerhouse contestants, Jennifer Hudson had quite the decision to make when it came time to pick her battle winner. Ultimately, she took a note from Adam's book and saved her second contestant ensuring their safety.

