'The Flash' Sneak Peek: Sherloque Wells Is on Everyone's Case! (VIDEO)

Mon dieu! You can't keep a good Cavanagh down.

Like Madonna and the iPhone, The Flash keeps reinventing Tom Cavanagh's Harrison Wells. But unlike either of those sometimes overhyped icons, each time a new Wells pops up, we buy it: H.P. Wells, Jersey-ish Sonny Wells, German author Harrison Wolfgang Wells, even the Gandolf-esque Wells the Grey! Although, given the cultural temperature, H. Lothario Wells might want to hang it up.

After so many seasons and reboots of the character, we know two things about whatever version the multiverse throws at Team Flash: He's gonna annoy the hell out of Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Cavanagh is gonna crush it. Because let's never forget that comedy is what the man is made of.

And in tonight's episode, he gets to lean all the way into the wacky (without becoming too clownish) as the French-accented and terrifyingly astute Sherloque Wells.

Note how quickly he is able to, during this exclusive clip, assess what is up with the S.T.A.R. Labs gang while also getting under their skin:

He's like Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot with an unfortunate hat instead of the creepy mustache, right? So what do you think of this latest Wells? Let us know in the comments!

