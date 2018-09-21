'The Flash' EP Todd Helbing Teases What's Ahead in Season 5
In The Flash Season 5, Barry (Grant Gustin) runs up against a strange domestic situation, while his team of super friends face their own growing pains and a new threat.
The CW series' executive producer Todd Helbing clues us in:
Behind the Scenes With 'The Flash' Cast & Crew (PHOTOS)
Stunts, special effects, costumes and more!
INSTA-PARENT BLUES
Not only do Barry and wife Iris (Candice Patton) have to get to know Nora, their adult daughter from the future (Jessica Parker Kennedy), but the West-Allens also have to clean up the mess she’s run from. “It’s a big mistake,” says Helbing, adding that, even though Nora is from another era, “this is not a time-travel season.”
MORE RALPH!
The Elongated Man/former disgraced cop Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) will stretch even further now that he’s a series regular. “We’re going to start exploring a little bit of the detective-ness of Ralph,” Sawyer says.
POWER SOURCING
After learning that scientist Caitlin’s (Danielle Panabaker) Killer Frost persona has been around since she was a kid (and was not caused by the explosion that gave Barry & Co. their powers), the team searches for who did this to her and why.
The Flash, Season 5 Premiere, Oct. 9, 8/7c, The CWAlertMe
This article also appeared in the Sept 17 - 30 issue of TV Guide Magazine.