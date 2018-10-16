See 'The Conners' Back on Set & Feeling the Love in Sneak Peek Featurette (VIDEO)

Ahead of tonight's debut of ABC's The Conners, the cast is taking a moment to appreciate their good fortune in a new featurette.

Original Roseanne cast members Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman will be joined by newer additions Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey for the spinoff. And they, along with newest Conners recruit Maya Lynne Robinson, are sharing their excitement for the series' debut.

"We have been through so much this spring and summer, so to be back together again is such a blessing," Goranson begins, alluding to former co-star Roseanne Barr's controversial tweet that resulted in Roseanne's cancellation last spring.

Gilbert adds that many of the crew members that help to put the show together are the same people who worked on Roseanne 30 years ago, which creates a close bond on set. "To get to be around all of them, to me is just, you know, I'd do it for free," Gilbert says.

It's certainly a love fest for these stars as they get back on the iconic set and step into their roles!

Fans won't want to miss out on the fun little teases and sweet moments shared in the featurette, so check out the full video below.

The Conners, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 16, 8/7c, ABC