Sneak Peek at Jay Leno's Return as Joe on 'Last Man Standing' (VIDEO)

Last Man Standing's Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) loves his job at Outdoor Man, and when it's put in jeopardy, he doesn't know what to do.

In a new episode, after hearing that the business is under the threat of a corporate takeover, Mike and Ed (Hector Elizondo) need to come up with a plan but can't agree on how to save the company.

The episode, titled "Giving Mike the Business," also features guest star Jay Leno, who is reprising his character Joe. And the Outdoor Man employee isn't helping the high-stress situation.

Elsewhere in the episode, Vanessa (Nancy Travis) is elated when she thinks Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) are trying to have a baby.

Watch an exclusive sneak peek at Leno in the episode below:

Last Man Standing, Fridays, 8/7c, Fox