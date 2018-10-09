'This Is Us': Kate's Halfway Happy Place, Rebecca's 'Feeling' & More (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 3 of This Is Us, "Katie Girls"]

Another week of This Is Us means a deeper dive into the lives of the Pearson family and "Katie Girls" didn't disappoint.

From difficult memories and realizations to big life changes, it seems like a never ending onslaught for this beloved TV family, but it isn't all sad. We're breaking down the key moments from the latest episode, but beware of spoilers ahead.

Understandably the episode focuses around Kate (Chrissy Metz) as she prepares and undergoes her egg retrieval surgery. But before viewers are brought to that moment, they are shown the aftermath of Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) reaction to Kate's comment after Kevin's (Justin Hartley) premiere. The siblings get in a fight over her decision to undergo IVF because Randall feels like Kate would rather risk her life than adopt.

Ultimately Kate begins to panic about her family's behavior towards her, telling Randall she feels like everyone thinks she's going to die in surgery so they're unable to resolve their issue before she goes under. When she awakes in her sedated world, Kate meets her teenage self (Hannah Zeile) and kid self (Mackenzie Hancsicsak). But these Katie girls aren't alone, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) is there as well ready to embrace his now grown daughter.

The retrieval was successful – with 8 eggs pulled – but Kate doesn't wake up from her anesthesia right away and fans are brought back to that halfway happy-place that she's inhabiting with her former selves and Jack. Teen Kate advises that she stay because that's where Jack is and how nothing ever works out for them, especially a baby, but Kate tells her teen self that this time is going to be different – she will be a mom.

With that, Kate reenters reality where Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Randall are waiting at her bedside. Randall apologizes for his harsh words, while Kate tells her brother that he's got so much of Jack in him – his trip out to Los Angeles for her surgery is what Kate calls a total "dad move." While things end on a fairly happy note with Kate's determination and Randall's apology it's not quite the same for the rest of "The Big 3."

Following his movie premiere, Kevin has one last interview commitment to fill and offers for Zoe (Melanie Liburd) to tag along. As first she hesitates but when he reveals that the interview is with NPR's Terry Gross Zoe is all in. During that interview though, he's questioned on whether his father's time in Vietnam influenced his performance to which Kevin can't answer.

He realizes that he never asked his father about his time there, even remembering a moment from his past when Jack offered to answer questions and he refused. But Kevin's going to apprehend this, and based on what fans know of Kevin's timeline, a trip to Vietnam may help this quest. One thing's for sure, he's getting in touch with some of Jack's old Army pals as he sends emails out in the final moments of the episode.

As for Randall, he's dealing with Kate's situation, worried about his sister, and getting a pep talk from Beth, he decides to fly out for her surgery. But it's more than just his concern for Kate, Randall is also entwined in the work Councilman Brown (Rob Morgan) is failing to complete – he wants a safer Philidelphia for his friends like Chi Chi (Yetide Badaki) and her daughter Sky (Drew Olivia Tillman).

After Kate's doing well post-surgery he receives a call that Sky has been badly hurt, roughed up on the light-less streets and he's not having it. He returns home to find Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) on the couch when he launches into his proclamation to do better than Councilman Brown and take on the neighborhood's needs himself, but he's nearly oblivious to Beth's demeanor until she reveals that she's been let go from her job.

Ending the episode on an uplifting and happy note are Jack and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) early romance. Fans learn more about the man on her doorstep – his name is Alan and he dated her for 3 years before they broke things off. Proclaiming his love for her, Alan suggests that they move to New York, and at first Rebecca seems to go with it despite her desire to visit Los Angeles.

Celebrating their reunion, Rebecca and Alan share dinner with his parents, his mother an accomplished science professor played by Jane Kaczmarek. When Rebecca leaves the merriment to grab some champagne at a nearby store, she bumps into Jack who is helping his mother find a coffee cake to bring to her friend's house – Jack made his mother leave his abusive father and was appeasing her one request to not arrive at her temporary home empty handed.

The pair exchange pleasantries and even though it's a bit awkward their connection is palpable. So when Rebecca returns to Alan's she asks his mother's advice, should she stay with Alan and go to New York or follow up on Jack – a guy she barely knows but "has a feeling" about? The mother tells her to follow her gut though, and Rebecca tracks down her future husband by finding his car on a previously mentioned street.

When Jack answers the door he shows genuine surprise and invites her in, where she notices the way he picks up the dinner table – a trait neither of their father's had when they were growing up. It's clear that Rebecca is seeing Jack for the person he is so when she asks to take a drive his resounding yes isn't shocking. Even when Rebecca tells him that she wants to drive to Los Angeles, Jack gives the answer any fans would expect – yes.

Below, find the essential and memorable moments from "Katie Girl" to keep in mind.

Beth revealed that she, Toby, and Miguel (Jon Huertas) have a text chain where they discuss the Pearsons. We hope to see this in action!

Kate's determination to become a mother is clear, but can she withstand the pressure of Toby's looming withdrawals spiral? It was definitely nice to see her reunited with Jack, but we're all set on near-death experiences for a while.

Kevin's newfound interest in his father's path has us looking forward to the future. Hopefully we'll get to see more of that investigation from Kevin's side as it's clear fans will see it from Jack's.

Beth's quick memory scene between herself and William (Ron Cephas Jones) has us a little nervous. While he told her to not hold back and take her moments, even if Randall has to take over the family base, he made her promise to speak up in times of need, but Randall's attention is hard to grab. Could Randall and Beth face trouble ahead? It seems so, but hopefully they can pull through the way we know them to.

Thankfully This Is Us will return in one week to either ease our concern or break our hearts, whichever it is we'll have tissues nearby.

