How Well Do You Know the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Halloween Episodes? (QUIZ)

It’s no secret that some of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s most beloved installments are its annual Halloween episodes.

Featuring outlandish bets and heists, detailed planning that almost always goes wildly awry, last-minute plot twists and tons of laughs, "Halloween" and its sequels make for festive and funny October viewing.

NBC Expands 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Upcoming Season 6 The comedy series is making it's debut in 2019 after getting saved.

But how well do you know these Brooklyn Nine-Nine classics? Click through this quiz to determine whether you deserve the title of “Ultimate Human/Genius!”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 6 Premiere, 2019, NBC