'Star Wars Resistance' Star BB-8 Talks Technology & Wookies at NYCC (VIDEO)

Beep bop, beep bop.

BB-8 visited the TV Insider video studio at 2018 New York Comic Con to chat with Damian Holbrook, and it was the highlight of the day.

The droid is one of the stars of Disney's new series, Star Wars Resistance. BB-8 gave its opinions about causing trouble in a galaxy far, far, away, and what it was like to get the animation treatment.

The iconic character also shared its thoughts about the rise of technology and where it stands on the Wookie situation.

Watch the hilarious interview below:

Star Wars Resistance, Sunday, October 7, 10/9c, Disney Channel and DisneyNOW