He Said/He Said With 'Get a Room's Carson Kressley & Thom Filicia

Original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy stars Carson Kressley (the "Fashion Savant") and Thom Filicia (the "Design Doctor") are back on the network that made them household names, but this time they’re zhuzhing homes instead of hapless heteros.

And damn straight, it turns out the longtime pals know as much about each other as they do about style, decor and design!

He Said

Carson Kressley

How did you first meet?

This is unbelievable, but we actually met at the gym. We were both young and new to New York City and worked out at the same gym in midtown. OK, Thom worked out — I was there to meet boys!

What was your first impression of him?

I’ve always thought of Thom as that superfun friend who’s game for anything.

Who’s the better “people person”?

Thom, for sure! [Laughs]

What would you say is his worst fashion crime ever?

OK, we’ve all had our moments. Back in the Queer Eye days, we all fell victim to the flat-iron craze. And all of us looked like Judge [Glenda] Hatchett.

What’s your verdict on accent walls?

I’m not a fan.

What’s the one space you would love to get your hands on?

The green room at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She has such great taste, and I think it would be a fun collaboration!

He Said



Thom Filicia

How did you first meet?

We met at the gym in 1996 when we were both weight-lifting champions, wink-wink. Well…we really did meet at the gym.

What was your first impression of him?

“I think I just saw Ellen DeGeneres come out of the men’s room?” [Laughs] He was hilarious and charming!

Who’s the better “people person”?

It’s neck-and-neck depending on who’s more intoxicated.

What would you say is his worst fashion crime ever?

The multicolored corduroy suit he encouraged me to wear on Queer Eye’s Thanksgiving episode—I’m pretty sure it was borrowed from the Ronald McDonald collection.

What’s your verdict on accent walls?

They aren’t my thing.

What’s the one space you would love to get your hands on?

Not that it needs to be redone, but I’d love to update the Grand Hotel Tremezzo on [Italy’s] Lake Como. It supposedly inspired The Grand Budapest Hotel, one of my favorite films.

