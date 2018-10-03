'Jane the Virgin' Star Brett Dier Cast in ABC's 'Goldbergs' Spinoff

Jane the Virgin's Brett Dier has already found his next acting gig!

Deadline is reporting that Dier has landed a series regular role on ABC's upcoming Goldbergs spinoff series, Schooled. He's joining other cast members Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, and AJ Michalka, who were previously announced.

The star, whose character Michael just returned to Jane the Virgin after (we think) faking his own death, is currently filming the fifth and final season of The CW telenovela. It's expected to air in early 2019.

This leaves enough time for Dier to film Schooled, which is aiming for a Fall 2019 premiere.

According to ABC, "The spinoff will be set in 1990-something and follow the hilarious teachers of William Penn Academy — led by Tim Meadows (Principal Glascott), Bryan Callen (Coach Mellor) and AJ Michalka (Lainey Lewis) — who, despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, are heroes to their students."

Dier will reportedly play C.B., a "young, energetic teacher who engages students with classroom antics and impressions. C.B. is both a friend and rival to rookie teacher Lainey Lewis (Michalka)."

Helming the series is The Goldbergs creator/executive producer Adam F. Goldberg, and executive producers Marc Firek and Doug Robinson.

Dier isn't the only Jane cast member moving on to another great project. The dramedy's star, Gina Rodriguez (Jane), was cast as the titular character in the upcoming Carmen Sandiego movie, is filming a rom-com with Rosario Dawson and Brittany Snow, and is directing an episode of Charmed.

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni aka Rafael Solano is producing a documentary called Laughing at My Nightmare and a movie, Five Feet Apart, starring Cole Sprouse.

Schooled, 2019, ABC

Jane the Virgin, Season 5, 2019, The CW