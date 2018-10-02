New 'NCIS' Star Diona Reasonover Reveals the Advice She Got From Pauley Perrette

Diona Reasonover is the newest series regular to join the NCIS team, and she has some very large shoes to fill.

She plays Kasie Hines on Season 16 of the long-running CBS drama, the team's new forensic scientist after Abby left the team (Pauley Perrette) in the Season 15 finale. Kasie was first introduced last season as a graduate assistant working with medical examiner Ducky (David McCallum) and impressed Gibbs and co. with her intelligence and skills.

Reasonover made her debut in the Sept. 25 premiere episode and revealed in an interview with Global News that "it feels so good and it feels so cool" to be on the show is a regular role.

The actress admits she does feel some pressure walking onto such a beloved show, not unlike her character on-screen. She teases Kasie will go through some struggles this season. "She really wants to get along with everyone. She’s so sweet. She is so nervous, she just wants to please everyone," she said.

"I think during this season you’ll actually see her struggle a little bit with what she thinks people’s expectations of her will be. She wants to do such a good job that she puts a lot of pressure on herself," Reasonover added.

She also spoke to Perrette before her departure seeking some words of wisdom. Reasonover revealed Perrette's advice was to "just be myself and don’t be afraid to go in there and have fun with it."

And her weirdest moment so far? Being recognized by a fan while at jury duty. We predict that things like that are going to happen more and more.

