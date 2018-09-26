See Fox's New 'Now It's a Game' Ad Spots for 'Thursday Night Football' (VIDEO)

Thursday Night Football comes to Fox, and now it's game.

Fox unveiled five new "Now It's a Game" ad spots for its TNF lineup, joining the previously released spot for the Week 4 Vikings at Rams game. The spots are directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and created by Wieden + Kennedy New York.

“The spots’ fast-paced editing reflects the hard-hitting energy of Thursday Night Football,” said Gillespie. “We wanted to do something that felt creatively unique and different, but is also authentic to the voices of people who love the game—fans, players and broadcasters—in their everyday environments.”

Here are all six TNF spots:

Week 4: Vikings at Rams (September 27)



Week 5: Colts at Patriots (October 4)



Week 6: Eagles at Giants (October 11)



Week 10: Panthers at Steelers (November 8)



Week 11: Packers at Seahawks (November 15)



Week 13: New Orleans at Dallas (November 29)

Thursday Night Football, Thursdays at 8:20/7:20c, Fox, NFL Network & Amazon Prime Video