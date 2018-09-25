Chris Harrison on Why Colton Was the Best Choice for 'Bachelor' (VIDEO)

Chris Harrison is an expert at juggling his busy schedule.

The longtime ABC figure not only hosts four Bachelor series — The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor Winter Games. He also emcees the iconic game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The producer/host chatted with Celebrity Page TV about the latest season of Millionaire, during which the show reaches it's $100 million prize money mark, and the controversial announcement to make Colton Underwood the Season 23 star.

"[It's] astounding to think that much money has been given away on a game show, and we have a little special surprise that week where we look back at the history of the show and some of our favorite people," he explained.

As for Underwood and backlash voiced online, Harrison said, "It doesn't matter who you choose, you're not going to ever please everybody. We felt at the end of the day, Colton gives us the best TV."

"The whole virgin angle is obviously going to be interesting — how the women handle it, how does he handle it," he added.

Check out the video below:

The Bachelor, 2019, ABC

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, Airing now, Check your local listings, ABC