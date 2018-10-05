'Child Support' Star Ricky Gervais Teases Major Laughs in Season 2

Still undeniable: Kids say the darndest things.

In Child Support, a quiz show, host Fred Savage grills adult contestants, who will be saved after a flub if smarty-pants grade-schoolers can provide the correct answer. Comedian Ricky Gervais, who corrals the junior players and considers himself “the fun uncle,” gives us some Season 2 superlatives.

Most Incredible Assertion: Young Eli declares his favorite number to be “i” and explains it’s the square root of -1. “It’s an imaginary number!” says Gervais. “Things like that just blow my mind.”

Top Visual: “They all want to ‘dab’ when they get an answer right,” he says, referring to the dance move that involves burying your face in your elbow. “Some also give themselves a drum roll.”

Flat-Out Funniest Moment: Last season, one of the kids lectured Gervais for not being married to his longtime girlfriend, writer Jane Fallon — and another one has picked up the torch. “She said, ‘Well, you’d better get her a big diamond because you ain’t that cute,’” Gervais says, cackling.

Clearest Indicator: It’s time to move on “If they’re bored, you know it immediately,” he says. “They’re looking around. They’re sliding in their chair. They’re banging on the table.”

Best Part Of The Gig: The students “love learning and they’re proud of being smart,” he says. “It’s genuinely heartwarming.” The real test? “They wouldn’t annoy me at a restaurant if they were near my table.”

Child Support, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, Oct. 5, 9/8c, ABC