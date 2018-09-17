How to Watch the 2018 Emmys Online

The 2018 Emmy Awards are airing in just a few hours!

TV’s best and brightest actors, directors, writers, and producers are competing September 17 for top accolades, including Outstanding Lead Actor/Actress in a Drama and Comedy Series, Outstanding Outstanding Variety/Talk Series, and Outstanding Television Movie.

The series walking into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with the most nominations is Game of Thrones, which snagged a whopping 22 nods, HBO’s other hit series Westworld has 21, as does NBC’s Saturday Night Live and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale has 20.

Netflix is the most-nominated network with 112 total nominations. It’s the first time HBO was beat for the most nominations in 18 years. The Crown (13), the Western miniseries Godless (12), and Stranger Things (12) lead in nominations for the streaming giant.

Expect to see Alec Baldwin, Michael Douglas, Tina Fey, Kit Harington, Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan, Kate McKinnon, Sandra Oh, and Constance Wu take the stage to present.

But if you don’t own a TV, how can you watch? Let’s break it down all the details:

When to tune in

8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC (Channel 4 in NYC and the LA/Hollywood area)

Where it takes place

Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Who’s hosting

SNL‘s “Weekend Update” team Michael Che and Colin Jost

How to stream

You can login and stream the show at NBC.com/live or via the NBC app.

DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu’s live TV service all offer NBC in some areas. Just make sure to check your local listings.

Snapchat will be live streaming the opening monologue at 8pm ET on its Discover page and Snapchat will also be producing Our Story coverage of the red carpet and awards.

