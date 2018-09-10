Eden Sher to Guest Star on ‘Superstore’ Ahead of ‘The Middle’ Spinoff

While working on her spinoff series, Eden Sher has picked up another job — guest star.

The actress is set to appear on NBC’s comedy series, Superstore. She will play Penny, a potential new employee for mega department store Cloud 9, according to Deadline.

In the episode, Jonah and Garrett are doing some seasonal hiring and meet “enthusiastic, quirky and fun” Penny, who absolutely knows Cloud 9 is the right place for her to work.

Sher is best known for playing a similarly awkward young woman, Sue Heck, on ABC’s The Middle.

We’re not sure when the episode of Superstore will air but filming won’t conflict with Sher’s work on the pilot for her spinoff series focusing on Sue Heck. Set to air on ABC, the show won’t premiere until mid-October with the hopes of getting a midseason pick up.

In The Middle series finale, fans saw Sue in college. However, in a flash-forward, it was revealed that she does marry neighbor Sean. So the spinoff could take place sometime between college and marriage.

Superstore, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, October 4, 2018, 8/7c, NBC