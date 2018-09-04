Henry Cavill Cast as Lead in Netflix Series ‘The Witcher’

Superman is returning to TV!

Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout, Justice League) has been cast in the lead role in the upcoming Netflix drama series, The Witcher. He’s playing the role of Geralt of Rivia, according to a press release.

Based on the best-selling fantasy books by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, the show will follow “Geralt of Rivia, solitary monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will serve as showrunner while Alik Sakharov will executive produce and direct four episodes, including the first episode. Charlotte Brändström and Alex Garcia Lopez will each direct two episodes as well.

The series will contain eight episodes and marks Cavill’s first TV role since 2010 when he starred on Showtime’s historical drama series The Tudors.

No news yet on when the series will premiere.