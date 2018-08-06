‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Recasts Greg With Skylar Astin for Final Season

The CW’s musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean new faces can’t join the cast for the final season!

It was announced Monday that former Graves star Skylar Astin has been cast in Season 4 of the Rachel Bloom-led show. Astin, who showed off his musical chops in the 2013 film Pitch Perfect, is certainly a good fit for the show, which features many a quirky musical number.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Astin will replace former cast member Santino Fontana in the role of Greg. This comes after Fontana, who is based out of New York, reportedly asked to leave the show back in 2016.

During the network’s panel on the TCA summer press tour, Astin’s casting was addressed by co-creator and showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna. She told press, “When [Fontana] decided that this show didn’t work for his schedule, we took that Greg storyline and moved it all up…. In thinking about bringing him back, we reached out to let him know we were doing that.”

The switcheroo will apparently be addressed on the show, but neither Brosh McKenna nor Bloom offered any specific details.

“We don’t want to spoil it too much,” Bloom said. “It will be a great statement on how our perception of people changes. Greg is a barometer of how people’s perceptions changes. It’ll have been two years since Rebecca’s seen him.”

Either way, we’re sure fans will be pleased with the final chapter of the unique series, even if another actor is playing Greg.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, October 12, 9/8c, The CW