'Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles': Donatello & Michelangelo Reveal Their Fav Pizza Toppings (VIDEO)

Live in character?! Yep, that's right.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2018, the Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators weren't messing around. They helped TV Insider do a completely animated interview promoting the reimagined series returning to TV (and streaming).

Donatello (voiced by Josh Brener) and Michelangelo (voiced by Brandon Mychal Smith) took time out of their busy saving-the-world schedules to chat with Emily Aslanian about the show's new villains and new storylines.

These reptilian heroes are also getting some new powers and weapons, and fans can see them in action right now on the app.

So what have the turtles been up to? Eating some pizza, doing a panel, eating some more pizza... the usual.

Check out the ingenious interview below:

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Series Premiere, September 17, Nickelodeon