Netflix Reveals the 8 Shonda Rhimes Shows in the Works

Last year, fans of Shonda Rhimes' shows were gifted with the news that she'd made a deal with Netflix to create Shondaland content for the streaming service.

On Friday, the streaming network announced that eight original series are in the works with the TV producing powerhouse's team, which includes Rhimes' longtime producing partner Betsy Beers.

"I wanted the new Shondaland to be a place where we expand the types of stories we tell, where my fellow talented creatives could thrive and make their best work and where we as a team come to the office each day filled with excitement," Rhimes said in a statement. "Ted [Sarandos] and Cindy [Holland] and everyone at Netflix have been incredible partners in making that happen. This is Shondaland 2.0."

"From the world of Regency England all the way to present day Manhattan, we at Shondaland have a wonderful opportunity to explore new worlds and tell these stories in many different ways," Beers added to the release. "We are fortunate to be working with such an inspiring group of talent, including our amazing creative team at Netflix. I could not be more thrilled!"

And Netflix sounds just as excited to be working with them, as Vice President of Original Content Cindy Holland said, "It’s been thrilling to begin this journey with Shonda, Betsy and their team and watch them embrace the full range of creative freedom possible at Netflix. Infused with Shonda’s sensibility, the Shondaland slate is shaping up to be something truly special that we know will delight our members around the world."

Lucky for fans of her past shows like Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, Netflix also released some titles and descriptions for the projects currently in the works. Read on to see what's coming up in the Shondaland slate.

Untitled Shonda Rhimes Project

Jessica Pressler's New York Magazine article, "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People," serves as the inspiration behind this series created by Rhimes herself. The show will ask the question, "is Manhattan the stuff American dreams are made of or is she New York's biggest con woman?"

Untitled Bridgerton Project

This series set in Regency, England, and is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling series of novels. It's described as a feminist take on the romantic and lonely lives of London's high society, as seen by the Bridgerton family. It will be helmed by Scandal vet Chris Van Dusen.

The Warmth of Other Suns

Based on the award-winning book with the same title by Pulitzer-Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson, this series follows the migration of African-Americans fleeing the Jim Crow South between 1916 and 1970. Anna Deavere, a two-time Drama Desk-winning playwright and recipient of both the National Humanities Medal and MacArthur Genius Grant, will adapt the series.

Pico & Sepulveda

Set against the backdrop of a picturesque 1840s (then-Mexican state) California, this series will provide viewers with a look at the end of an "idyllic era," as Americans threaten war to claim the beautiful land for themselves. Janet Leahy, an Emmy-award winning writer, serves as creator of the series.

Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change

Ellen Pao's memoir about her life and career, as well as the lawsuit against her former employer that caused a media frenzy before the Time's Up movement will serve as the basis for this series.

The Residence

Rights to Kate Andersen Brower's book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, have been acquired by Shondaland and Netflix for this series. Discover what the lives of White House staffers are really like, including their interactions with the First Families.

Sunshine Scouts

A half-hour dark comedy series, the show follows a group of teen girls at a sleepaway camp who survive an apocalyptic disaster. The friends must survive and use their wits to ensure that humanity abides by the Sunshine Scout Law. Writer and actress Jill Alexander serves as the series creator.

Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

This documentary gives viewers a behind-the-scenes-look at Debbie Allen Dance Academy's award-winning adaptation of The Nutcracker. The dance company, which includes people of all backgrounds and ages, makes the production all the more special. Scandal's Oliver Bokelberg will direct the special project.