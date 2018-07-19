'Doctor Who' Trailer: Jodie Whittaker Makes Her Debut at Comic-Con 2018 (VIDEO)
Jodie Whittaker has made her Doctor Who debut in the first trailer for the new season of the long-running BBC series.
"All of this is new to me," Whittaker says in the opening scene, and that's not an understatement since she stars as the thirteenth iteration of the Doctor and the very first female to embody the character over the show's 11 seasons.
The trailer, released at 2018 San Diego Comic Con, depicts a season full of new faces, time travel, and last-minute saving the world.
