Comic-Con 2018: Exclusive 'Doctor Who' Thirteenth Doctor Items Available

The BBC Shop at BBC America booth (#4129) is returning to 2018 San Diego Comic-Con with some exciting exclusive Doctor Who merchandise.

The items include a Thirteenth Doctor Superbitz plush (pictured above), a Bioworld TARDIS Puffy Keychain, as well as a selection of t-shirts, hoodies, and mugs designed exclusively for the convention, according to a press release.

A full list of merch is below:

Exclusive to Comic-Con:

- Kawaii T-Shirt, Hoodie, & Mug

- Alice Zhang T-Shirt

- Thirteenth Doctor Superbitz

- Thirteenth Doctor Funko POP!

- Thirteenth Doctor Titan Figurine (6 1⁄2”)

- Thirteenth Doctor Kawaii Figurine (6 1⁄2”)

- Thirteenth Doctor Hillside Mug

- Bioworld TARDIS Puffy Keychain