'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' Series Finale: Abby & Jake Are a Mess (VIDEO)

Abby (Lisa Edelstein) must face a whole bunch of new changes in the series finale of Bravo's Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce.

Not only is her friend Barbara (Retta) moving to New York, but Abby and Jake's (Paul Adelstein) daughter Lilly’s (Conner Dwelly) is heading off to college in Boston and it's really throwing her mother off balance.

In this exclusive clip, Abby and Jake are having an mini-breakdown about their child spreading her wings, and the emotional moment actually brings them closer together.

"Lilly going to Boston is making me feel desperate," she cries.

"I'm a mess," commiserates Jake.

Watch the sneak peek below:

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, Series Finale, Thursday, July 19, 10/9c, Bravo