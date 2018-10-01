My Life on TV: ‘Good Doctor’ Newcomer Lisa Edelstein Reflects on Her Biggest Roles (PHOTOS)

YouTube

Relativity (1996–97)

ABC’s romantic dramedy lasted just 17 episodes, but Edelstein made an impact in her first regular series role. She played Rhonda Roth, a lesbian, and had a major make-out scene, rare for TV at that time. “We went in for the kiss, liked it, went in for more,” she recalls. “The network tried to cut the ‘more’ part, but the producers kept the scene intact. It was really daring and fun for me to portray her back in the ’90s.”