My Life on TV: ‘Good Doctor’ Newcomer Lisa Edelstein Reflects on Her Biggest Roles (PHOTOS)
1 of
Author, physician, hooker — no typecasting for Lisa Edelstein!
In the gallery above, the newest star of The Good Doctor reflects on her career-defining roles. Click through to get her takes on House, Ally McBeal, The West Wing, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, and more.
See Also
My Life on TV: 'Station 19' Star Jason George
The actor got his break on the 1997 series 'Sunset Beach.'
The Good Doctor, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC