Joss Whedon Returning to TV With New HBO Sci-Fi Series 'The Nevers'

Joss Whedon, one of the most successful producers/writers/directors in television, is returning to the medium with a new HBO sci-fi series.

The show, called The Nevers, is described as “an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.”

Whedon, who is known for his popular series Firefly, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. released a statement. He said, “I honestly couldn’t be more excited. The Nevers is maybe the most ambitious narrative I’ve created, and I can’t imagine a better home for it than HBO."

"Not only are they the masters of cinematic long-form, but their instant understanding of my odd, intimate epic was as emotional as it was incisive. It’s been too long since I created an entirely new fictional world, and the HBO team offer not just scope and experience, not just ‘prestige,’ but a passionate collaboration. I could go on, but — I’m impatiently grateful to say — I have work to do," he added.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys complimented Whedon's career. He said, “We have long been fans of the incredibly talented and prolific Joss Whedon and we can’t think of a better project than The Nevers with which to welcome him to the HBO family."

No word yet on when the series is set to premiere.