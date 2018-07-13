'Downton Abbey' Movie Happening, Original Cast & Creator Returning

The Downton Abbey movie is officially a go, with production set to commence this summer at the historic Highclere Castle.

All the familiar Crawley faces are returning as well — including Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and the rest of the servants and family members, according to Deadline.

Another original member returning is the series creator, Oscar winner Julian Fellowes, who will produce the movie and has written the film's screenplay.

Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, and Liz Trubridge are also set to produce and Brian Percival — the director of the series’ pilot — will direct the film.

The hit PBS English period drama ended in 2015 and was an Emmy success, signing off with 69 nominations and 15 wins in total.

"When the television series drew to a close it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production," said Neame in a statement.

"Julian’s script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival’s hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen," he added.

No word yet on when the movie will premiere.