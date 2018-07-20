'Doctor Who' Showrunner Says Jodie Whittaker Was First Choice for 13th Doctor

What a welcome move by the iconic time-travel adventure, Doctor Who: For the first time in the series’ 55 years, The Doctor is female.

Played by Broadchurch’s Jodie Whittaker, the newest Time Lord was introduced at the end of last year’s annual Christmas special to take over for Peter Capaldi, who had been in the role since 2013.

Head writer Chris Chibnall (now at the helm following showrunner Steven Moffat’s exit) was keen to make Who history with Whittaker.

"I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman, and we’re thrilled to have secured our No. 1 choice," he has said. "Jodie is a force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role." (Her companions will be Tosin Cole’s Ryan and Mandip Gill’s Yasmin.) The TARDIS can’t land fast enough!

Doctor Who, Returns Fall, BBC America