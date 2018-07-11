SDCC 2018: 'Riverdale' Takes Over Comic-Con's Hotel Keys

Thank goodness the Riverdale cast has some beautiful faces, because they're about to be all over 2018 San Diego Comic-Con.

The convention has announced that 14 members of the cast of The CW drama series will be "featured on the official hotel keycard of this year’s convention," according to a press release.

The cast members featured on the keycards include: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, with Mädchen Amick and Luke Perry.

"Fourteen different versions of the keycard have been produced, and more than 40,000 branded room keys will be available at nearly 40 participating hotels throughout the San Diego area," the release detailed.

This event marks the first time in Warner Bros. Television Group’s 10 years that they are the SDCC official hotel keycard sponsor.

Plus, fans can participate in a contest to win a visit to the Vancouver set. "The lucky winner and a guest will get a behind-the-scenes look at the subversive small town of Riverdale and may also have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet members of the cast," the press release added.

You can visit comiccon.thewb.com/Riverdale from 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 19, through Midnight PT on Saturday, July 21 for a chance to win a trip to visit the Vancouver set!



Riverdale, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 10, 8/7c, The CW