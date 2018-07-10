Will 'Holmes and Holmes' Stars Mike Jr. & Lisa Find a Wedding Venue? (VIDEO)

On the DIY Network, the Holmes name has been synonymous with, well, homes, a la Holmes on Homes. And now, father-son duo Mike Sr. and Mike Jr. are continuing the tradition with Holmes and Holmes.

In the new season, premiering July 10, fans will be treated to some fascinating constructions and renovations — as well as some wedding planning. Son Mike Jr. and fiancée Lisa's wedding will be a focus of this family-first show, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

One of the most difficult parts to planning a wedding is finding a venue, and in the exclusive clip below, that's just what Mike Jr. and Lisa are doing. In the preview, we watch as the couple heads into a quaint hall for inspection.

While Lisa admires the space and light of the location, Mike Jr. is all about the finishes from the crown molding to other woodwork. Needless to say, they are on two different pages of the wedding planning guide.

Watch the cute clip below and don't miss these new episodes!

Holmes & Holmes, Season Premiere, Tuesday, July 10, 9/8c, DIY