How the ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Said Goodbye to Fans as the Show Ended

Ahead of and after Blue Bloods’ series finale, the CBS procedural’s cast posted emotional Instagram updates, thanking fans, praising their collaborators, and musing about the show’s legacy.

Star Donnie Wahlberg, for starters, wrote at length about the many devotees of both the show and his boy band, New Kids on the Block. “Dearest Blockheads, there is, of course, a sadness in saying goodbye to #BlueBloods,” he wrote on the day of the finale. “But what a heck of a ride we had together! You all were literally part of the Blue Bloods family! Not just on Friday nights (trending #BlueBloods every single week that it’s been on the air), not just in your impact on the ratings (which was massive), you all made yourselves an actual part of the crew! Everybody on set knew you, appreciated you, and was happy to see you. None more than me.”

Donnie Wahlberg

In his post, the Danny Reagan actor said, “Of all the memories, highlights, and moments that I’ll look back on fondly from the last 14 years of filming #BlueBloods in New York City, your set visits will be something that I’ll cherish forever. From day one filming in Toronto to day 5,000 and something filming in Brooklyn, you were there. Year round and around the clock! On sunny days. Rainy evenings. Snowy afternoons. Bitter cold nights. Even on days when you were on the way to [fellow New Kids on the Block member Joey McIntyre’s] Broadway plays. You prowled the streets of New York, in search of our set, with the tenacity of Danny Reagan. You brought smiles, gifts, cupcakes (even though I was staying in shape for NKOTB tours), candy (too many Coffee Crisps and Kinder to mention), hugs, signs, inspiration, and, of course, love.”

He added, “Some visitors did not miss a season. Some visitors we now miss so dearly. Some visitors not only fought the elements, they did so while fighting life-threatening health issues, just for a quick hello. There were visitors from all 50 states and from countries all over the world. We had sacred circles, and we did the Harlem Shake. We had NKOTB listening parties and sneak peek NKOTB video screenings. We got yelled at by Regina, but I always knew you were visiting, thanks to Regina! I’m gonna miss her breaking up our huddles. I keep closing my eyes and seeing your faces, as I’m writing this. I’m so thankful to you all. Please know that my heart is full. I can go on forever, about you, but it’s time to stop writing and to simply let these memories live. I thank you. I love you. I appreciate you. I salute you. My Blockhead/BlueBloods family. See you on the next adventure. Coming soon.”

Bridget Moynahan

Bridget Moynahan shared two Instagram slideshows of her Blue Bloods collaborators. “Wish I could post a photo of every one of the cast and crew who has helped make BB what it is,” she wrote, captioning the two galleries. “It took a village and I love that village!”

And in an Instagram video, the actor behind Erin Reagan promoted a side project from the Blue Bloods showrunner. “Hi, Blue Bloods fans. I hope you loved last night’s episode. I know you’re going to miss all the characters and all the stories, but you don’t have to fret, because the executive producer Kevin Wade wrote a crime novel,” she said. “And it’s thoroughly entertaining and fast-moving and super witty and clever, and it’s called Johnny Careless, and it’s coming out in January. I loved this book, my husband loved this book. My son is a junior in a high school so has no time to read books, but he’s going to love it when he has time. And I want you to check it out. You’re not going to be disappointed.”

Marisa Ramirez

Marisa Ramirez, who played Maria Baez on the show, also shared snapshots from the set. “The final #bluebloods Friday,” she wrote in the slideshow’s caption. “Such an honor and a privilege to be a part of this miracle. Thank you to all of the amazing fans that made this show the success that it has been. I tried many times to make a short video thanking you all, but the tears wouldn’t stop.”

She added: “Thank you to the best cast and crew in the world for filling my heart with so much love, laughter, and memories to last a lifetime. You are all so wildly talented, and I wish you all nothing but continued success and joy. I can’t wait to be back on the East Coast with you all someday, working on the next miracle that we will make happen. So blessed to be able to call you all my Blue Bloods family.”

Abigail Hawk

Abigail Hawk, meanwhile, bid adieu to her character. “Farewell, you sassafras,” she wrote, alongside a photo of Abigail Baker. “Thank you for making me better. And thank you to every human who contributed to her rise — both on set and off, in front of and behind the camera, in person and in heart. Those who wrote her and dressed her and propped her and gave her a face and a gorgeous head of hair! Those who made sure she was lit and heard and seen…”

Of the other Abigail, Hawk wrote, “We became together. And I am just… in my feelings big time. Grateful. Humbled. She was nameless, ageless, genderless… and now she exists forever in the great canon of great television: Detective Abigail Baker. Gatekeeper extraordinaire. With a stare that could fell a giant. Keen. Cool. Savvy. Strong. ‘Thank you, Baker.’”

