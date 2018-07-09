Michael K. Williams, John Leguizamo & More Cast in Ava DuVernay's 'Central Park Five'

Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) is setting her sights on a new project with Netflix — the Oscar-nominated director's documentary 13th premiered on the platform in fall of 2016 — with the upcoming scripted limited series Central Park Five.

DuVernay is writing and directing the four-episode series, which will tell the famous true story of "five teenagers of color" — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — who were convicted of a rape they didn't commit.

Central Park Five will cover the young men's lives from 1989, when the crime they were accused of was committed, to 2014, when they were exonerated by New York City.

DuVernay is recruiting accomplished actors and actresses for the project, which is expected for a 2019 premiere, and some of them hail from the Netflix family. Michael K. Williams, who is known for The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, and The Night Of will portray Antron McCray's father, Bobby McCray.

Bloodline alum and Emmy winner John Leguizamo will portray another teen's father, Raymond Santana Sr., while Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) will take on the role of Elizabeth Lederer, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney and lead prosecutor.

Oprah Winfrey with Harpo Films, Participant Media's Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King, Tribeca Productions' Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh will executive produce alongside DuVernay.

Central Park Five, Coming 2019, Netflix