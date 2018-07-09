Robin Wright Breaks Silence on Kevin Spacey's 'House of Cards' Firing: 'I Didn't Know the Man' (VIDEO)

Kevin Spacey's fall from grace may have happened months ago, but the former Hollywood heavyweight was one of the biggest topics discussed during Robin Wright's Today interview Monday — her first post-scandal.

The actress sat down with Savannah Guthrie to speak about the final season of series House of Cards, in which she used to co-star alongside Spacey. Soon, the questions soon turned from the Netflix show to her former on-screen husband, and Wright spoke candidly on the matter.

When asked about her initial reaction to the allegations of sexual abuse against Spacey and his resulting firing, she said, "I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened. We forged ahead and we were so thankful that we were able to complete the series as planned."

House of Cards will release its sixth and final season this fall, but no exact premiere date has been announced. Production on the final season was halted after the accusations against Spacey came out, which ultimately delayed the show's release. New episodes of the political drama were typically released in the early spring and early summer months.

"What people don't realize is that we already knew that this season was the final season before all of this happened," House of Cards star Constance Zimmer clarified. The actress and Michael Kelly also sat down with Guthrie to speak about the series.

As for Wright's personal take on Spacey, the star revealed that, despite their on-screen chemistry, their off-screen relationship was all business. "Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between set-ups, where we would giggle... I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is."

"We were co-workers, really, we... never socialized outside of work," she continued. "Respectful, professional relationship. He was so great with me, he was never disrespectful to me, so that's my personal experience. That's the only thing I feel that I have the right to talk about."

While the majority of the Today interview focused on Spacey's absence and that cast's take on the situation, Guthrie did explain that more interviews focusing on the series will be released closer to the Season 6 premiere. One tidbit about the series which fans might find exciting is that Wright herself will direct the series finale.

For a look at the interview in its entirety, check out the video below.

