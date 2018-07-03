'Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Conrad Previews What's Next for Him & Hannah (VIDEO)

What happens on the boat don't always stay on the boat — especially when you're part of Bravo's hit series, Below Deck Mediterranean.

Conrad Empson certainly knows what it's like to live in front of the cameras, as he serves as a bosun on the chartered yacht in Season 3. The star sat down with Celebrity Page and TV Insider's Jessica Napoli to discuss all of the buzz about this season — including his relationship with chief stew, Hannah Ferrier.

Wonder what it's like to constantly be followed by cameras, even when you're sleeping? Empson is weighing in on that, as well. Find out what he had to say about all of these topics and more in the video below.

Below Deck Mediterranean, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Bravo