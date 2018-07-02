'Law & Order: SVU' Alum Danny Pino Joins 'One Day at a Time' for Season 3

There's been a lot of exciting casting news lately around Netflix's family comedy, One Day at a Time. In addition to the recent announcement that music legend Gloria Estefan is on board for Season 3, we now have a Law & Order: SVU fan favorite in the mix!

Danny Pino, best known to TV fans for playing Detective Nick Amaro on SVU from 2011 to 2015, has been added to the third season. The exciting news was revealed via show creator Gloria Calderón Kellett on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

"Exciting casting news!!! The magnificent @eldannypino will be playing Penelope’s brother, Tito (Alberto Jr)!! Coming to @netflix 2019!" she captioned a photo of the actor with the other cast members.

As that caption confirms, he'll be playing the brother of Justina Machado's Penelope, son to Rita Moreno's Lydia, and uncle to Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz).

This is exciting news for fans of the actor, though it's also a likely sign that he won't be returning to SVU any time soon — even just to celebrate the milestone 20th season.

In other casting news, Deadline reports that Sheridan Pierce (Dear White People) and Raúl Castillo (Atypical) are set to appear in recurring roles in the third season.

Pierce will reprise her role as Elena's non-binary girlfriend, Syd, and Castillo will play Mateo, a fellow parent friend of Penelope's who may turn into something more.

Since creator Kellett let it be known that the show won't return before 2019, there's plenty of time for more exciting casting news, but until then, these announcements seem plenty enough to keep fans more than satisfied with the modern day reboot of this classic sitcom.

