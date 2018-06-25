'One Day At a Time' Season 3: Gloria Estefan to Guest Star

Grammy winner Gloria Estefan is joining the cast of Netflix's One Day At a Time for the series' upcoming third season.

She will have a guest star role opposite the show's two other powerful female leads Rita Moreno and Justina Machado.

Estefan announced the exciting news on social media:

According to a press release, "Estefan — who is also the voice behind the series' theme song, a Cuban-tinged cover of the original comedy's opener — will play Mirtha, Lydia’s (Rita Moreno) baby sister and arch-nemesis."

Estefan isn't a stranger to the screen. She's previously had roles on Glee and Jane the Virgin.

One Day At a Time, Season 3, 2019, Netflix